JEE Main 2019 Registration Ends Today; Check This Important Update For Last Minute Applications

The first edition of JEE Main 2019 will be held from January 6 to January 20, 2019.

National Testing Agency or NTA in a recent notification informed the aspiring candidates of JEE Main 2019 that the last date for online submission of application and uploading of photograph and signature is September 30, 2018 upto 11:50 p.m. However, the agency which is organizing the IIT JEE entrance examination also said, "in order to avoid last hour inconvenience to the candidates, the date for uploading of Photograph and Signature ONLY is extended upto 01.10.2018 (11:50 p.m.)". The JEE Main 2019 registration link can be found on the official website of the exam, jeemain.nic.in.

A direct link to the application form is also available on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.

"The aspiring candidates of JEE (Main) - 2019 are once again informed that the last date for online submission of application and uploading of photograph and signature is 30.09.2018 upto 11:50 p.m," said a notification from NTA.

"In order to avoid last hour inconvenience to the candidates, the date for uploading of Photograph and Signature ONLY is extended upto 01.10.2018 (11:50 p.m.)," it added.

Registration for UGC NET, the first competitive exam to be held by NTA, will also be concluded today.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is being organised by the NTA from 2019 onwards. This Examination was being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) till 2018.

JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.

