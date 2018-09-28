JEE Main Registration: Important Points For Candidates

Two more days left for JEE Main registration. The first JEE main exam of 2019, to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), will be held in January. Online registration for the exam will be held till September 30 at NTA's website nta.ac.in. Exam fees will be accepted till October 1 (11.50 pm). JEE Main is conducted for granting admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. This year, the exam will be held from January 6 to January 20, 2019.

NTA will allow candidates to edit their application form, from October 8 to October 14.

The exam will be computer based, not online. Earlier, students who registered for JEE Main had the option to select pen-paper mode or computer-based mode to select as their preferred mode of exam. Second paper of the exam which is conducted for B.Arch./B.Planning will partially be in pen-paper mode as it includes a drawing test.

Aadhaar Not Mandatory For Registration

In the second week of September, NTA released an official notification stating that Aadhaar number, 12 digit identification number issued by UIDAI, is not mandatory for registering for JEE Main 2018 examination. Candidates can also give Passport number, Ration Card number, Bank Account number or any other valid Government identity number.

The second JEE Main 2019 will be held in April. While it is not compulsory for candidates to appear in both the exams, but if any candidates does so, the best score will be considered for admission.

