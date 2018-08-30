JEE Main 2019: Online Registration To Begin On September 2019; Check Eligibility

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for JEE Main I on September 1, 2018. From 2019 onward, the responsibility to conduct JEE Main has been shifted from CBSE to NTA. NTA will be conducting JEE Main twice a year. The registration for the first JEE Main will begin in September.

To be eligible for JEE Main 2019, students must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

For BE/B.Tech.: The student must have passed 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/ Technical Vocational subject.

For B.Arch./B.Planning.: The student must have passed 10+2 with Mathematics as one of the subjects.

JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board.

Advertisement

Qualification in JEE Main is not the only criteria for selection and the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.

With NTA at the helm, a change that has been introduced is that JEE Main exam will not entirely be conducted in online or computer-based mode. Until this year, the exam was conducted in both, pen-paper and computer-based mode.

NTA will also make student practice centers available for students to practice better for the online exam. The registration for Practice Center will also begin on September 1.

Click here for more Education News