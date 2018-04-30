JEE Main Result 2018 Expected Today At Cbseresults.nic.in

The result will be announced on the CBSE portal for results: www.cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates would need their examination roll number to check their respective result.
JEE Main 2018 Result Expected Today: Live Updates
Candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2018 will then be called for counselling for admission to NITs, IIITs and other CFTIs. The top 2,20,000 candidates who qualify JEE Main 2018 will also qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018 exam.
The result will also contain a candidate's qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2018 exam.
The board has not yet announced the time at which the result will be declared, and hence the result can be expected anytime today.
