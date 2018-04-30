JEE Main Result 2018 Expected Today At Cbseresults.nic.in

JEE Main 2018 result expected today at cbseresults.nic.in.

Education | Updated: April 30, 2018 10:04 IST
New Delhi:  The JEE Main Result 2018 is expected to be released today by CBSE. The result will be announced for both paper I and paper II today. Earlier the result for paper II was to be announced on May 31. However, the update on the CBSE results portal says that the result will be announced for both paper I and paper II. 

The result will be announced on the CBSE portal for results: www.cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates would need their examination roll number to check their respective result. 

JEE Main 2018 Result Expected Today: Live Updates

Candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2018 will then be called for counselling for admission to NITs, IIITs and other CFTIs. The top 2,20,000 candidates who qualify JEE Main 2018 will also qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018 exam. 

The result will also contain a candidate's qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2018 exam. 

The board has not yet announced the time at which the result will be declared, and hence the result can be expected anytime today. 

JEE Main 2018 exam (paper I) for students who registered for offline exam was conducted on April 8 and for those who registered for the online exam was conducted on April 15 and 16. The exam for paper II was also conducted on April 8, 2018. 

