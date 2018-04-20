JEE Main 2018 Answer Key On 24 April; Check Challenge Procedure Here

JEE Main 2018 Answer Key: Where To Check Official, Unofficial Keys
CBSE has already sent the marked responses of candidates who had appeared for the online exam on their registered email IDs.
- The answer keys will be available at jeemain.nic.in from 24 April to 27 April
- Candidates who had appeared the exam through pen and paper can challenge the OMR answer sheet only if the recorded responses are different from what they have marked in the exam.
- Candidates shall have to submit fee of Rs 1000 per recorded response/ per question.
- Fees must be paid through credit/ debit card
- For all challenges accepted by the Board, the fees will be refunded to the candidates to the concerned debit/ credit card account.
