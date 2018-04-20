JEE Main 2018 Answer Key On 24 April; Check Challenge Procedure Here Candidates can challenge the JEE main 2018 answer keys and the recorded responses online at the official website of the exam at jeemain.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT JEE Main 2018 Answer Key: To Be Released Soon @ Jeemain.nic.in; Check Challenge Procedure Here New Delhi: JEE Main 2018 answer key and images of OMR answer sheets will be released by CBSE on 24 April 2018. Candidates can challenge the answer keys and the recorded responses online at the official website of the exam at jeemain.nic.in. However this provision is available only for those who have appeared for the pen and paper based exam on 8 April 2018. For candidates who have attempted the online exam, can't challenge the recorded responses. Such candidates can challenge only the answer keys along with providing relevant documents in support.



JEE Main 2018 Answer Key: Where To Check Official, Unofficial Keys



CBSE has already sent the marked responses of candidates who had appeared for the online exam on their registered email IDs.



JEE Main 2018 Answer Key Challenge Process The answer keys will be available at jeemain.nic.in from 24 April to 27 April

Candidates who had appeared the exam through pen and paper can challenge the OMR answer sheet only if the recorded responses are different from what they have marked in the exam.

Candidates shall have to submit fee of Rs 1000 per recorded response/ per question.

Fees must be paid through credit/ debit card

For all challenges accepted by the Board, the fees will be refunded to the candidates to the concerned debit/ credit card account.



