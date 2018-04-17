More Than 14 Lakh Students Appear In JEE Main 2018; Result On April 30

CBSE announced yesterday that the result for JEE Main 2018 exam will be announced on April 30, 2018.

Education | | Updated: April 17, 2018 09:55 IST
New Delhi:  CBSE conducted the JEE Main 2018 examination yesterday. The JEE Main exam this year were conducted on April 8 in offline mode and on April 15 and April 16 in online mode. Total 12.43 lakh students appeared for the exam in offline mode and 2.16 lakh students appeared for the exam in online mode. After the conclusion of the exam, CBSE announced yesterday that the result for JEE Main 2018 exam will be announced on April 30, 2018. The result will be declared on the official result portal (www.results.nic.in). 

Before result declaration, the board will release the official answer keys for the exam and students would be able to submit their challenge. The final result will be announced after going through all the challenges received by the board.

The top 2,24,000 students who qualify in the JEE Main 2018, will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination. JEE Advanced 2018 exam will be conducted on May 20, 2018. The online registration for JEE Advanced 2018 exam will begin on May 2, 2018.

In 2017, the JEE Main results were announced on April 28, 2017. In JEE Main 2017 a total of 1186454 candidates had registered for the exam. Last year, 2,21,427 students had qualified for appearing in JEE advanced exam. 

In 2017, Kalpit Veerwal, a students form Udaipur, had topped the JEE Main exam and had scored 360 out of 360 in the exam. 

