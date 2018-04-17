More Than 14 Lakh Students Appear In JEE Main 2018; Result On April 30

Before result declaration, the board will release the official answer keys for the exam and students would be able to submit their challenge. The final result will be announced after going through all the challenges received by the board.
The top 2,24,000 students who qualify in the JEE Main 2018, will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination. JEE Advanced 2018 exam will be conducted on May 20, 2018. The online registration for JEE Advanced 2018 exam will begin on May 2, 2018.
In 2017, the JEE Main results were announced on April 28, 2017. In JEE Main 2017 a total of 1186454 candidates had registered for the exam. Last year, 2,21,427 students had qualified for appearing in JEE advanced exam.
CommentsKalpit Veerwal, a students form Udaipur, had topped the JEE Main exam and had scored 360 out of 360 in the exam.
