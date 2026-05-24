JEE Advanced 2026: Inside IIT Delhi's Last-Year Placement Cycle

JEE Advanced 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 on May 17. With the result declaration set for June 1, 2026, students can expect the counselling and admission process to begin on June 2, 2026. Students aiming for admission at IIT Delhi can check the previous placement cycle overview and plan their academic journey accordingly.

In the placement season 2025-26 at IIT Delhi, students secured 1,275 offers by December 2025, according to the official website of the institute. The official record stated: "By December 2025, IIT Delhi students have secured 1,275 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), with over 1,140 individual students placed".

Over 300 PPOs were received in the 2025-26 placement cycle, a surge of more than 33 per cent from last year, the institute stated.

Top Recruiters

As per the institute's record, recruiters with double digit offers on campus in the ongoing placement cycle include:

Accenture Strategy and Consulting

Amazon

American Express

Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd

Barclays

Deutsche India Pvt Ltd

Eternal Limited

EXL Services

EY GDS

EY Parthenon

Glean Search Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Google

Goldman Sachs

Graviton Research Capital

JP Morgan

Meesho

Microsoft

Navi

Nine Education

Oracle

PayU Payments

Qualcomm

Schlumberger

Squarepoint Capital

Sterlite Group

Texas instruments

Wells Fargo International Solutions Pvt Ltd

Read more: JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Kharagpur Scholarship Rules, Conditions, Marks Required

International Offers

The institute said that the students have also received more than 35 international offers from prestigious organisations across multiple global regions, including Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, the UAE and the United Kingdom.

Also check: JoSAA Counselling 2026 When? Check Last Year's Schedule

According to the official website, the placement season for the academic year 2025-26 at IIT Delhi will span till the end of May.