IIT Delhi Releases JEE Advanced 2020 Information Brochure

JEE Advanced 2020 information brochure has been released by IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi, which is in-charge of conducting the JEE Advanced 2020 exam this year, has released the prospectus for JEE 2020 exam. The English version of the document is available on the JEE Advanced website and the Hindi version will be released soon.

The registration for JEE Advanced 2020 will begin on May 1 and conclude on May 6, 2020. The fee payment gateway will be active till May 7, 2020. The admit cards for JEE Advanced will be released on May 12 and will be available for downloading till May 17. The JEE Advanced 2020 exam is scheduled on May 17.

JEE Advanced 2020 Information Brochure

This year, the top 2,50,000 candidates successful in JEE Main exam will be eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced exam. The total number of candidates appearing for the exam may be higher than 2,50,000 due to any tied ranks/scores in any category.

Another requirement is that the candidate must have appeared in the class 12 exam for the first time in either 2019 or 2020 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. The candidate must have been born on or after October 1, 1995. In case of SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1990.

There is a cap on how many times a student can sit for JEE Advanced exam. A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced exam maximum two times in consecutive years.

JEE Advanced exam is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programmes offered at IITs.

