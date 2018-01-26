JEE Advanced 2018 Notification Released; Check Here The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) on May 20, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT JEE Advanced 2018 Notification/ Information Brochure Released @ Jeeadv.ac.in New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) on



Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture. Both Bachelor's and Master's degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in the dual degree programs upon successful completion of the course curriculum.



All Indian nationals who satisfy the eligibility criteria can appear in JEE Advanced. The successful candidates meeting the Class XII (or equivalent) performance criterion are eligible for admission into IITs.



Some centrally funded institutes have used JEE Advanced ranks in the past. These include:



Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in

Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli

Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam



Candidates should contact these institutes directly for additional information regarding admission.

JEE Advanced 2018: Schedule

The JEE Advanced 2018 examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hour duration each. Both the papers are compulsory. The examination will be held as per the following schedule:



Date of Examination Sunday, 20 May 2018



Paper 1: 09:00 IST to 12:00 IST

Paper 2: 14:00 IST to 17:00 IST



The schedule will remain the same even if 20 May 2018 is declared a public holiday.



Indian nationals (including PIO/OCI) who wish to appear in JEE Advanced 2018 must write Paper-1 of JEE Main 2018 which will be held in the month of April 2018. Further information about JEE Main 2018 may be obtained from the website www.jeemain.nic.in.



JEE Advanced 2018: Registration



Candidates must register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2018. Registration is only through the online registration portal where detailed instructions for registration will be provided. The online registration JEE Advanced will be held on the official portal, www.jeeadv.ac.in.



Online registration begins: Wednesday, May 2, 2017 10:00 IST

Online registration closes: Monday, May 7, 2017 17:00 IST

Last date for fee payment: for registered candidates Tuesday, May 8, 2017 upto 17.00 IST



JEE Advanced 2018: Notification



Check the JEE Advanced 2018 notification here:









