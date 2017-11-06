JEE Advanced 2018 Syllabus Released, Check Here The official organisors of JEE (Advanced) has now released the syllabus for the exam on its official website.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 on



The number of candidates who qualify JEE Main and will be considered eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2018 has been increased to 2,24,000, that is the top 2,24,000 candidates in JEE Main 2018 will be considered eligible for JEE Advanced 2018. However, qualifying JEE Main 2018 is not the only eligibility criteria.

This year, that is for JEE Advanced 2017, the cap was 2,20,000 students. Now, for next year, 4000 additional students would be called for JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Advanced 2018 Syllabus

Mathematics



Mathematics will cover Algebra, Trigonometry, Analytical geometry, Differential calculus, Integral calculus and Vectors



Physics



Physics will cover General, Mechanics, Thermal physics, Electricity and magnetism, Optics and Modern physics.



Chemistry



(Major contents will be from Physical chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry)



Chemistry in JEE Advanced 2018 will cover General topics, Gaseous and liquid states, Atomic structure and chemical bonding, Energetics, Chemical equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Chemical kinetics, Solid state, Solutions, Surface chemistry, Nuclear chemistry, Isolation/preparation and properties non-metals, Transition elements, Preparation and properties of compounds, Ores and minerals, Extractive metallurgy, Principles of qualitative analysis, Preparation, properties and reactions of alkanes, Preparation, properties and reactions of alkenes and alkynes , Reactions of benzene, Phenols, Characteristic reactions, Carbohydrates, Amino acids and peptides, Properties and uses of some important polymers and Practical organic chemistry.



Check the detailed JEE Advanced 2018 Syllabus here:







Source: jeeadv.ac.in



JEE Advanced



JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission to Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programs in all the IITs. Now, in order to sit in the JEE Advanced exam, a student first has to appear in the JEE Main examination and a certain portion of these candidates is considered qualified for JEE Advanced exam.



JEE Main



CBSE will conduct the next edition of JEET Main or JEE Main 2018 pen-paper based exam on April 8, 2018. "The examination of JEE (Main) - 2018 in pen-paper based (offline) mode will be conducted on 08th April 2018," said a notification posted on the official website of JEE Main.



Education News



