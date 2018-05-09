JEE Advanced 2018: Candidates Unable To Pay Registration Fee On Time Can Appear Provisionally JEE Advanced 2018 registration process concluded yesterday. Candidates who were unable to pay registration fee will be issued admit card provisionally.

The registration process for JEE Advanced got over on May 8 at 10:00 am and all registered candidates were given time till 5:00 pm yesterday to complete the application fee payment process. Keeping in mind the distress caused to students who were not able to complete the payment process by 5:00 pm on May 8, IIT Kanpur, which is organizing the JEE Advanced exam this year has made necessary provisions.All such eligible registered candidates who were not able to pay the registration fee on time will be issued a provisional admit card and will be allowed to appear for the examination.However, on the day of the examination, General, OBC-NCL candidates will have to submit a demand draft of Rs. 3100, and, SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates will have to submit a demand draft of Rs. 1800 at the examination centre allotted to them.The drafts should be in favour of "Organizing Chairman JEE (Advanced)" payable at Kanpur". Teh candidates don't need to bring any other document other than the draft and their provisional admit card. In case, they are required to submit nay other document, they will be notified by the organizing committee after the examination but before June 5.JEE Advanced 2018 exam will be conducted on May 20, 2018 and the admit card for the same will be made available on the official website from May 14. This year 2,31,024 candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2018 qualified for JEE Advanced exam.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter