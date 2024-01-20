JEE Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Exam Begins On January 24

The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Exams (Main) 2024 Session I will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who applied for the examination will be able to download the admit card from the official website by using their login credentials. The admit cards for each exam will be issued three days before the exam date. The Session 1 examination for BE/BTech will be held from January 24-February 1.

JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024.

This scheduling aims to prevent any clash with Board examinations, which may occur at different times across states/Union Territories. Additionally, both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted twice in the year 2024, in both January and April.

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.