JEE Success Story: Auto Driver's Son Secures OBC Rank 1028 Despite Financial Struggles

Reported By, Kuldeep Goyal: Inderjeet, a resident of Pathanwala village in Sri Ganganagar district, has achieved remarkable success in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), securing OBC Rank 1028. His achievement has brought pride to his family and the entire village.

Coming from a modest background, Inderjeet overcame financial challenges, limited study resources, and difficult learning conditions to reach this milestone. His journey reflects determination, discipline, and the belief that hard work can help students achieve their goals regardless of their circumstances.

Took the Exam Again for a Better Rank

Inderjeet had qualified for JEE last year as well, but he was not satisfied with his rank. Determined to secure admission to a better institute, he decided to dedicate another year to preparation. His consistent efforts and disciplined study routine helped him achieve a significantly improved result this year.

Online Learning Became His Biggest Support

Due to financial constraints, Inderjeet's family could not afford expensive coaching classes. Instead, he relied on online learning platforms and attended regular virtual classes. He credits online teachers and study materials for playing a major role in his preparation and success.

Studied in a Library and a Small Store Room

With frequent electricity issues and limited internet access at home, Inderjeet often travelled three to four kilometres to a nearby library for uninterrupted study. At home, he prepared in a small store room converted into a study space by his family. Despite the lack of ideal conditions, he remained focused on his goal.

Family Proud of the Achievement

Inderjeet's father, Ramniwas, earns a living by driving an auto-rickshaw in Sri Ganganagar. He said the family faced many financial challenges but never gave up on supporting their son's education. His success has also motivated his two elder sisters, who are preparing for competitive examinations.

Local residents said Inderjeet's achievement is a matter of pride for Pathanwala village and serves as an inspiration for students who aspire to succeed despite limited resources.