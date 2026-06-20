Meerut Student Who Missed JEE Advanced By 2 Marks Selected As ISRO Scientist

Sanket Kumar, a former student of Dewan Public School in Meerut, has been selected as a Scientist/Engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Sanket's journey to ISRO came after an earlier setback. In 2021, he missed qualifying for JEE Advanced by just two marks. Despite being advised by many not to take a drop year, he decided to continue preparing.

Without joining any coaching institute, Sanket prepared through self-study, YouTube lectures, and previous years' question papers. The following year, he cleared both JEE Main and JEE Advanced and secured admission to the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, in Aerospace Engineering.

At IIST, while many students opted for subjects such as propulsion and aerodynamics, Sanket chose vibrations and acoustics. He was the only student in his batch to opt for the subject. During the course, he was also selected by Japan-based Shinra Inc. for an advanced engineering research project, where he worked for three months. After securing a CGPA of 8.2 at IIST, he was called for an ISRO interview and was eventually selected.

Sanket's first posting will be at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, where final testing of rocket systems is carried out before launch.

Speaking about his achievement, Sanket, a resident of Modipuram in Meerut, credited his family for supporting him throughout his journey. He said he took a one-year drop and succeeded through self-study.

"The credit for my success goes to my family. They always supported me. When I took a one-year drop, people said many things, but my family stood by me. My brother gave me strong financial support," Sanket said.

He added that he had not informed his parents when he went for the ISRO interview because he wanted to surprise them after selection.

"I did not even tell my parents when I went for the interview. I thought I would surprise them if I got selected," he said.

His family said they were overwhelmed by the news of his selection. Sanket's mother, Sunita Singh, father, Gulshan Kumar, and brother, Harshit Kumar, said they were proud of his achievement and urged parents to trust and support their children.

"We are very happy. It was a dream for us, and our son has fulfiled it. Parents should trust their children and support them. They will write their own success stories," the family said.

Sanket passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) from Dewan Public School in 2021. Former principal Aseem Dubey described him as a disciplined and sincere student who remained focused on his studies and career goals.

"He always said he wanted to achieve something in life. He was serious about his career and focused on his studies. When I heard about his selection, I felt proud that my student has reached such heights," Dubey said.