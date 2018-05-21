Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Begins Admission In Its Maiden Engineering School Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the process of admissions into its youngest School of Engineering, established earlier this year.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The unique feature of the Engineering School at JNU will be its multi-disciplinary approach New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the process of admissions into its youngest School of Engineering, established earlier this year. According to a statement from the varsity, the unique feature of the Engineering School at JNU will be its multi-disciplinary approach to imparting education to Engineering graduates.



With approval of ordinance related to School of Engineering in its 145th Academic Council Meeting held on May 18, 2018, JNU is now ready to welcome its inaugural batch of students in two different programmes of engineering degrees: Computer Science Engineering and Electronics and Communications.



The students will be admitted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2018 (JoSAA-2018) based on the ranking in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main), and the School will admit 50 students in each stream for its Five Year Dual Degree Programme of B.Tech. and M.Tech./M.S. degree, with specialisation in Social Science/Humanities/Science/Technology, the statement said.



"Technology today cuts across almost all the disciplines, and an engineering graduate with specialization in Humanities, Sciences and Technology etc. will be better able to perform in the modern world, where understanding of various aspects of Economics, Commerce, History, Politics and indeed Linguistic ability becoming increasingly desirable for a successful career," said the statement from Rector II of JNU.



"JNU administration hopes that the students graduating with these unique programmes will have a competitive edge in their entrepreneurial skills as well as job opportunities," the statement added.



The new School of Engineering is one of the major initiatives of the university during the last two years.



UGC has accepted the proposal and already allocated seed money for construction of infrastructure for JNU's School of Engineering, and the process of constructing the School building in the campus has begun with a great speed, the statement claimed.



With an existing infrastructure and a group of expert faculty, pooled from various Schools in JNU and appointment of guest faculty, the University is ready to launch the two new programmes from the coming Monsoon Semester, July 2018.



The details of this new School of Engineering, including degree, disciplines, objectives, programmes and vision are available on the University's website: https://jnu.ac.in/se , which was officially launched today.



in the varsity was started in September 2017. JNU conducted entrance examination from 27 December to 30 December 2017.



(With Inputs from IANS)



