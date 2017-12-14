Japan To Offer Grant For Vocational Training Centre In Rajasthan Japan has decided to offer a grant worth 8.4 million Yen for the construction of a vocational training centre for poor women and youth in Rajasthan's Baran district, its embassy said here.

Japan To Offer Grant For Vocational Training Centre In Rajasthan New Delhi: Japan has decided to offer a grant worth 8.4 million Yen for the construction of a vocational training centre for poor women and youth in Rajasthan's Baran district, its embassy said here. The signing ceremony for the project to be executed under that country's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP), will be held on December 19 at the Embassy of Japan here, the mission said in a statement yesterday.



It will be signed between Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu and the representative of the recipient organisation, the Centre for Community Economics and Development Consultants Society, the statement said.



"This project, to be signed at this ceremony, the amount of which totals 8.4 million Yen, will construct a vocational training centre for poor women and youth in Baran, Rajasthan," it added.



The Grant Assistance for Grassroots Projects (GGP) for development projects are designed to meet the diverse basic human needs of the people in developing countries.



Since 1989, the scheme has been supporting relatively small-scaled projects implemented by non-profit organisations, such as NGOs, educational and medical institutions, through Japanese diplomatic missions in developing countries.



"The Government of Japan hopes that this grant will help improve the lives of people in the project area, and further strengthen the friendly relationship and cooperation between Japan and India," it said.



