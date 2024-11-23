Jammu And Kashmir Police Hiring For 669 Posts, Registration Begins On Dec 3

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued job notifications for 669 vacant posts of sub-inspectors (SI) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). The registration process will commence on December 3, 2024, and end on January 2, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir, with a valid domicile certificate issued on or before January 2, 2025.

General Category: 18 to 28 years

In-Service Candidates: 18 to 30 years

The age eligibility is determined as of January 1, 2024.

Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

Physical Standards

Specific physical criteria must be met, as outlined in the official notification.

SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS categories: Rs 600

Other categories: Rs 700

Payment must be made online via Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card.

The selection process comprises four stages:

The selection process involves four stages written test, a Physical Standard Test (PST), a Physical Endurance Test (PET), and document verification

Negative marking applies: 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect response.

NCC 'C': 5%

NCC 'B': 3%

NCC 'A': 2%

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Candidates are shortlisted based on their performance in the written test.

Physical Endurance Test (PET)

Includes tasks like long-distance running, push-ups, and shot put.

Document Verification

Applicants must provide self-attested copies of required documents along with the online application form.

JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply