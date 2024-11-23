Jammu And Kashmir Police Hiring For 669 Posts, Registration Begins On Dec 3

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued job notifications for 669 vacant posts of sub-inspectors (SI) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). The registration process will commence on December 3, 2024, and end on January 2, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.
JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Eligibility CriteriaDomicile
Candidates must hold domicile status in Jammu and Kashmir, with a valid domicile certificate issued on or before January 2, 2025.JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria
- General Category: 18 to 28 years
- In-Service Candidates: 18 to 30 years
- The age eligibility is determined as of January 1, 2024.
Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.
Physical Standards
Specific physical criteria must be met, as outlined in the official notification.Application Fees
- SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS categories: Rs 600
- Other categories: Rs 700
- Payment must be made online via Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card.
The selection process comprises four stages:
The selection process involves four stages written test, a Physical Standard Test (PST), a Physical Endurance Test (PET), and document verification
Negative marking applies: 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect response.Bonus marks for NCC certificate holders:
- NCC 'C': 5%
- NCC 'B': 3%
- NCC 'A': 2%
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Candidates are shortlisted based on their performance in the written test.
Physical Endurance Test (PET)
Includes tasks like long-distance running, push-ups, and shot put.
Document Verification
Applicants must provide self-attested copies of required documents along with the online application form.
JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Go to the JKSSB's official website.
- Select the 'JK Police SI Recruitment 2024' link.
- Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and complete the payment process.
- Save and print a copy of the submitted application for future reference.