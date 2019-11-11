JMI Made 'Momentous Contribution' In Strengthening Nation's Unity: PM Modi

The Prime Minister congratulated the entire academic fraternity of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) has made a "momentous contribution" in strengthening the country's unity and its socio-cultural fabric during the freedom movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

In a message on the occasion of the university's annual convocation held recently, the Prime Minister also said that the sound academic and cultural grounding of the students and the alumni of the institution will help the nation attain greater heights of excellence, said a statement from the Delhi-based central univeristy.

"Our youth must excel in innovation and research and leverage technology for the benefit of the common man", he said adding "the 21st century will belong to knowledge-rich societies and nations".

Describing the Convocation ceremony as "memorable occasion" for students he said it marks the beginning of their evolution into professional experts in their respective fields.

The Prime Minister congratulated the entire academic fraternity of JMI--teachers, students, alumni and all the people who have been associated with the university.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar thanked the Prime Minister for his encouraging message and said that this would enthuse the JMI fraternity in taking the institution to new heights.

The Convocation was held on October 30 where President of India Ramnath Kovind was the Chief Guest and Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was the Guest of Honour.

More than 10 thousand students who passed out in 2017 and 2018 were awarded degrees and diplomas on the occasion.

