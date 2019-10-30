Need For 'University's Social Responsibility (USR)': President Kovind At Jamia Convocation

The President of India addressed the annual convocation of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, graced and addressed the annual convocation of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that government has been making changes in education eco-system to adapt it to contemporary challenges. The President said that in order to connect every section of the society with development, University's Social Responsibility (USR) like Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) needs to be emphasized.

One of the important objectives of the 'National Education Policy' proposed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development is to establish India as a 'knowledge super power', Mr Kovind said.

"The whole world is aware of the immense talent of the students of India. All educational institutions in the country have to contribute to make proper use of this talent. Special contributions are expected from prestigious institutions like 'Jamia'," he added.

He noted that Jamia has adopted five villages under the 'Unnat Bharat Abhiyan'.

He asked Jamia if it can adopt some more villages.

He said that while working for this campaign, students should go to those villages and try to understand their issues.

"They should make villagers aware of the schemes like cleanliness of the village, literacy, vaccination of all children and nutrition," he advised.

He said that students should also provide villagers information about Central and State Government schemes.

Such efforts would help the weaker sections of the society and increase students' awareness and sensitivity towards rural areas, the President pointed out.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Human Resource Development and Dr Najma Heptualla, Governor of Manipur and Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia.

JMI yesterday reverberated with festivities as it completed 99 years of its foundation with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar appealing to students and staff to work towards taking the university to a new height in the centenary year.

