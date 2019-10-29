Jamia Millia To Celebrate Its 99th Foundation Day Today

In 2020, Jamia would complete a centenary of imparting world class education.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) begins three-day celebrations from today to mark its Foundation Day including Annual Convocation. Ahead of Annual Convocation which is scheduled to be held on October 30, 2019 in which President of India and Visitor of JMI Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Human Resource Development, will be the Guest of Honour, Prof. Najma Akhtar yesterday met the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, and sought his support for the smooth conduct of the Annual Convocation. Mr Baijal gave his wishes to JMI for its 99th Foundation Day and Annual Convocation.

The Foundation Day celebrations will begin today with the hoisting of flag by Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar outside the Dr. M.A. Ansari Auditorium.

She will also be presented with Guard of Honour by NCC cadets before inaugurating the celebration at an impressive function in the Dr. M.A. Ansari Auditorium.

The Vice Chancellor, JMI will address Jamia community in the Foundation Day Inaugural Function which is traditionally organized by the students of Jamia Middle School.

Former Vice Chancellor, JMI, Syed Shahid Mahdi will be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The highlights of the three-day festivities, include Nukkad Natak, cultural programmes, stage play, Business Idea Competition, 'Baitbaazi' and Tamseeli Mushaira where the students will impersonate other poets in dress and recitation style, and put across a dramatized representation of a traditional mushaira.

The university has been a leader in education and innovation. This year, in the QS World University Rankings, an annual publication of university rankings by British education company Quacquarelli Symonds, Jamia was placed in 751-800 world rank. In 2017, it was among 801-1000 best university cohort in the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking.

In 2018 it was placed in the 19th position in "Overall Ranking" category of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)'s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The University got NAAC accreditation with grade 'A' in 2015. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assess higher education institutes in the country and is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC). It grades institutes on a eight-point scale.

