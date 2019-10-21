Jamia To Host Its Annual Convocation On October 30

Jamia to host convocation on October 30. President Ram Nath Kovind to be chief guest

Jamia Millia Islamia would its host annual convocation on October 30. President Ram Nath Kovind would be the Chief Guest at the ceremony. In the convocation, students who have passed their exams in the year 2017 and 2018 will be awarded their degrees and diplomas.

A day before the convocation, on October 29, the University would observe its 99th Foundation Day.

In 2020, Jamia would complete a centenary of imparting world class education.

The university has been a leader in education and innovation. This year, in the QS World University Rankings, an annual publication of university rankings by British education company Quacquarelli Symonds, Jamia was placed in 751-800 world rank. In 2017, it was among 801-1000 best university cohort in the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking.

In 2018 it was placed in the 19th position in "Overall Ranking" category of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)'s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The University got NAAC accreditation with grade 'A' in 2015. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assess higher education institutes in the country and is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC). It grades institutes on a eight-point scale.

