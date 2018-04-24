Jamia Becomes The First Board To Declare Class 10 Results

JMI today declared the result of the class 10 Board Examination within a record time of 21 days from the day of conducting the last paper on April 02, 2018.

Education | | Updated: April 24, 2018 20:12 IST
A total of 537 students appeared in the examination including 236 girls and 301 boys

New Delhi:  Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today declared the result of the class 10 Board Examination within a record time of 21 days from the day of conducting the last paper on April 02, 2018, becoming the first Board in the country to do so. A total of 537 students appeared in the examination including 236 girls and 301 boys with a pass percentage of 85.04% and 92.37% respectively. 127 girl students and 131 boy students have secured distinction in different subjects.

JMI of Jamia offers teaching of class 10 by Jamia Sr. Secondary School, Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School and Jamia Girls Sr. Secondary School.

The results are available online at www.jmicoe.in. The result of Class 12 Board Examination will also be announced and uploaded on JMI website shortly.

Vice-Chancellor, JMI, Prof Talat Ahmad congratulated the Jamia schools and the Office of the Controller of Examinations for conducting the examination and evaluation in a time-bound manner that led to an early announcement of results. 

This will help the students plan their future career move, he said.

Controller of Examinations, JMI, Dr A A A Faizi expressed satisfaction over the declaration of results in a record time and attributed it to the vision of Vice Chancellor, Prof Ahmad who has been instrumental in making the entire admission and examination process of JMI online.

