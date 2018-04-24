Jamia Becomes The First Board To Declare Class 10 Results

JMI of Jamia offers teaching of class 10 by Jamia Sr. Secondary School, Syed Abid Husain Sr. Sec. School and Jamia Girls Sr. Secondary School.
The results are available online at www.jmicoe.in. The result of Class 12 Board Examination will also be announced and uploaded on JMI website shortly.
Vice-Chancellor, JMI, Prof Talat Ahmad congratulated the Jamia schools and the Office of the Controller of Examinations for conducting the examination and evaluation in a time-bound manner that led to an early announcement of results.
This will help the students plan their future career move, he said.
Controller of Examinations, JMI, Dr A A A Faizi expressed satisfaction over the declaration of results in a record time and attributed it to the vision of Vice Chancellor, Prof Ahmad who has been instrumental in making the entire admission and examination process of JMI online.
Other Results News:
HPBOSE Class 12 Result Declared @ Hpbose.org: Here Is How To Check
UP Board Result 2018 Date, Time Confirmed; Know More
Girls Outshine Boys In Punjab PSEB Class 12 Results
CommentsGoa Board Class 12 Result 2018 Expected To Release By April End
Click here for more Education News