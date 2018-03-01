Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Admission Registration Process Ends On March 7; 9 New Courses Introduced With just a week left to apply for admission to various courses in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the examination department is geared up to handle the last minute rush by aspirants from across the country.

JMI online forms and e-prospectus are available on the web portal, www.jmicoe.in. Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2018-19: With just a week left to apply for admission to various courses in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the examination department is geared up to handle the last minute rush by aspirants from across the country. JMI Office of the Controller of Examination said that the



With just a week left to apply for admission to various courses in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the examination department is geared up to handle the last minute rush by aspirants from across the country. JMI Office of the Controller of Examination said that the online admission form for the session 2018-19 is open in B.Tech and B.Arch, M.Phil/ PhD programmes, UG/PG/Diploma/Certificate/PG Diploma/Advance Diploma (Regular) till March 7, 2018, the last date for submission of online applications.However, applications for admission for classes 6th, 9th and 11th in Jamia schools can be submitted until March 28.According to a press release from JMI, the Delhi-based central university has started 9 new courses from the coming academic session for which also the application are also invited.The new courses are--- Master of Library & Information Science (MLISc), PG Diploma in Air & space law, Diploma in Korean Language, Certificate in Ticketing & Air Fare Construction, Certificate in Tour guiding & Leadership, Certificate in Escorting & Tour Management, Certificate in Medical and Wellness Tourism, M.Sc. in Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies and PG Diploma in Labour Law.In addition, a self-financed programme in Jamia Girls Sr. School for Class IX and XI has been started.Written tests for admission to various courses will be conducted in 6 different cities namely Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Guwahati, Calicut and Kolkata apart from Delhi. The online forms and e-prospectus are available on Office of Controller of Examinations web portal www.jmicoe.in.Click here for more Education News