Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Admission Registration Process Ends On March 7; 9 New Courses Introduced

However, applications for admission for classes 6th, 9th and 11th in Jamia schools can be submitted until March 28.
According to a press release from JMI, the Delhi-based central university has started 9 new courses from the coming academic session for which also the application are also invited.
The new courses are--- Master of Library & Information Science (MLISc), PG Diploma in Air & space law, Diploma in Korean Language, Certificate in Ticketing & Air Fare Construction, Certificate in Tour guiding & Leadership, Certificate in Escorting & Tour Management, Certificate in Medical and Wellness Tourism, M.Sc. in Disaster Management and Climate Sustainability Studies and PG Diploma in Labour Law.
In addition, a self-financed programme in Jamia Girls Sr. School for Class IX and XI has been started.
Written tests for admission to various courses will be conducted in 6 different cities namely Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Guwahati, Calicut and Kolkata apart from Delhi.
Comments
Click here for more Education News