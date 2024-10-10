Jamia Millia Islamia Admission: Registrations Begin For PhD Courses, Check Last Date

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has released a notification inviting online applications for admission to various PhD programmes for the academic session 2024-25. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the JMI for detailed information. Applications can be filled online from October 10- 30, 2024. The university will also release the schedule for the entrance test separately.

"The candidates seeking admission to PhD programmes should apply online from 10.10.2024 to 30.10.2024 at https://admission.jmi.ac.in. The schedule for entrance tests will be notified separately. Applicants are advised to regularly visit https://admission.jmi.ac.in for updates," reads the official notification by JMI.

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2024: Steps To Register Online

Step 1. Visit the official website, admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2. On the home page, click on the "JMI PhD Admission 2024 Registration" link

Step 3. Enter the required details and click on "Submit"

Step 4. After completing basic registration, log in again to fill out the application form

Step 5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Step 6. Submit the JMI PhD application form and download a copy for future reference

Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have obtained at least a second class master's degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks from a recognised university to apply for the PhD programme. Applicants having a degree deemed equivalent by the university in the subject they wish to pursue for research are also eligible.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) offers a diverse range of PhD programs across various disciplines. These include studies in Dalit & Minorities, Design, Development Extension, Environmental Science and Management, and International Studies focusing on Arab-Islamic culture. The university also provides doctoral research opportunities in Applied Psychology, Biosciences, Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology, among others. Engineering fields such as Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Computer Engineering are covered, as well as interdisciplinary areas like Gender Studies, Peace & Conflict Studies, and Social Exclusion. Additionally, JMI offers PhD programs in areas such as Law, Commerce, Mass Communication, Media & Governance, and Tourism. Humanities and languages like Arabic, English, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit, and Urdu are also well-represented, ensuring a wide array of academic exploration and research at the doctoral level.

