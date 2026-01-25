Google Offers Paid Internship And Apprenticeship Opportunities For UG, PG, And PhD Students

Google has introduced paid internship and apprenticeship programs which will begin in 2026 for students who are studying for their Bachelor's and Master's and PhD degrees. The programs provide access to various technical fields as well as research areas of study.

Locations:

The selected candidates will work at Google offices located in Bengaluru Karnataka and Pune Maharashtra and Hyderabad Telangana.

Available Programs:

Students can apply for the following roles:

Silicon Engineering Intern PhD (Summer 2026)

Software Engineering PhD Intern Summer 2026

Student Researcher 2026

Silicon Engineering Intern:

The required qualifications state that candidates must be currently pursuing a PhD in either Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Electronics and Communication Engineering or Electrical Engineering or a related technical field. The interns will collaborate with hardware architects and software architects to create and evaluate upcoming Cloud Silicon technologies.

Software Engineering PhD Intern:

Applicants who are pursuing a PhD degree in software development or any related technical area can apply for the program. The internship lasts between 12 to 14 weeks and includes practical project experience together with professional growth opportunities and an executive speaker series and team-building events. Interns will develop software that can operate on multiple systems which work together as a single unit.

Student Researcher Program:

Students who currently study in Bachelor's or Master's or PhD programs within Computer Science or Linguistics or Statistics or Biostatistics or Applied Mathematics or Operations Research or Economics or Natural Sciences can apply. The selected candidates will join research or engineering or science teams to work on projects which solve real-world problems that occur on a large scale.

Application Deadline:

The last date to apply for all programs is March 31, 2026. Interested students are advised to check Google's official careers page for detailed role descriptions and application guidelines.