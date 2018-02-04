Jamia Millia Islamia Begins Admission Process For Academic Session 2018-19; Launches PhD Portal

Candidates who are wishing to apply for engineering courses may check a separate prospectus provided on the official JMI admission website, jmicoe.in.
According to JMI Admission prospectus, BDS admission to this central university will be done through NEET 2018.
PhD scholars in JMI and their supervisors can keep a track on the progress on the student's thesis from anywhere without travelling to the university through an Online PhD Portal launched on Friday by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad.
Inaugurating the PhD portal, the Vice-Chancellor said that it fulfils a major mission of his administration towards digitization and paperless functioning of the university.
The Vice-Chancellor said that the PhD portal will increase efficiency and transparency as well as save the candidates' time. He requested the Deans to conduct faculty-wise training to help teachers become well-versed in using the portal efficiently from this academic session.
Prof Ahmad said that he was happy to note that JMI had not only digitized the entire admission process but has also increased the regional diversity of its students by conducting entrance exams at 7 centres across the country. The digitization of the admission process has enabled students from far-flung and rural areas to apply to the university with ease.
JMI Admission 2018-19: Important Dates
Availability of Admission Forms: 2nd Feb, 2018 to 07th March, 2018
Forms Open for Editing: 8th March, 2018 to 12th March, 2018 (Candidate may correct, if any)
Issue of Admit Cards: 8th April, 2018 to 13th April, 2018
Last date for submitting Qualifying Exam result: 15th September, 2018
Academic Session Starts
(b) First Semester/Ist Year Classes 1st August, 2018
