JAM 2024: New Test Centre Assigned For Students From Haldwani

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) on February 11. The exam will be held in computer-based test in two sessions. The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Considering the ongoing violence in Haldwani that erupted over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, the authorities have released a new exam centre for the JAM exam.

An official statement on the JAM 2024 website read, "Given the current situation in Haldwani, JAM 2024 candidates appearing in Haldwani centres on February 11, 2024 must report to the following exam centre in Bareilly. Centre code: 817, iON Digital Zone iDZ Dohna, Shri Siddhi Vinayak Institute of Technology, 10 km milestone, Nanital Road, near Dohna Railway Station, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Pin 243202."

The examination will be held in two shifts, with Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics in the morning session and Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics in the afternoon.

Following the examination, candidates will be able to access their responses and the answer key. The results will be announced on March 22 and scorecards will be available on April 2. The application process for admission will commence on April 10.

JAM score is used for admission to various postgraduate programmes such as MSc, MSc Tech, MS (Research), MSc - MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc - PhD, and MSc - PhD dual degree, across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country.