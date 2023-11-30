JAM 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close the correction window for making changes to the applications of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) today (November 30, 2024).

Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to make any changes in the application process can visit the official website of the institute.

JAM 2024 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) which is conducted for admission to programmes such as MSc, MSc (Tech), MS Research, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc - PhD, MSc - PhD dual degree in various institutes. JAM 2024 scores will be used for admission to over 2000 seats for IISc and counselling through CCMN.

The admit cards for the exam will be available from January 8, 2024. The exam will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The results will be announced on March 22, 2024.

The IIT JAM question papers will have three objective type of questions including the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25. No additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in admitting institutes under JAM 2024.