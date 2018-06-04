JAC Result 2018: Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2018 Soon At Jac.nic.in, Jharresults.nic.in

This year the delay in result could also be because the exams were conducted a bit late.
In 2018, more than 4 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate exam and more than 3 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Matric exam.
The result will be available on the official JAC website. Here are the steps through which students would be able to check their results:
Step one: Go to official website: www.jac.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the results tab.
Step three: Click on the respective result link.
Step four: Enter the required details.
Step five: Click on submit and view your result.
CommentsThe result will also be available on official results portal for examinations conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council: www.jharresults.nic.in.
Click here for more Education News