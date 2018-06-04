JAC Result 2018: Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2018 Soon At Jac.nic.in, Jharresults.nic.in Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the result for class 10 and class 12 board exams soon.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JAC Result 2018: Jharkhand 10th, 12th Result 2018 Soon At Jac.nic.in New Delhi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the result for class 10 and class 12 board exams soon. The intermediate or class 12th result will be declared first and is expected to be released by this week. The 10th or matric result will follow soon after. The results will be announced on the council's official website.



This year the delay in result could also be because the exams were conducted a bit late.



In 2018, more than 4 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate exam and more than 3 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Matric exam.



The result will be available on the official JAC website. Here are the steps through which students would be able to check their results:



Step one: Go to official website: www.jac.nic.in.



Step two: Click on the results tab.



Step three: Click on the respective result link.



Step four: Enter the required details.



Step five: Click on submit and view your result.



The result will also be available on official results portal for examinations conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council: www.jharresults.nic.in.



