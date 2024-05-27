JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Schedule, Colleges Offering BTech Courses

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) is set to commence registration for JAC Delhi counselling 2024 for undergraduate programs in universities funded by the Delhi Government soon. Eligible candidates aspiring for engineering, architecture, and management courses need to submit the JAC Delhi application form 2024 via the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Admissions will be determined based on students' ranks in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The committee will release a detailed notification outlining the counselling process, fees, seat matrix, and available courses when announcing the JAC Delhi 2024 schedule. The application fee for JAC counselling is Rs 1,500.

This year, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) are participating in JAC Delhi counselling.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: List of courses offered by the participating colleges

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)

BTech (4 years): Bio-Technology (BT), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) (CSDS), Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence) (CSAI), Electrical Engineering (EE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (Internet of Things) (EIOT), Information Technology (IT), Information Technology (Network and Information Security) (ITNS), Instrumentation and Control Engineering (ICE), Mathematics and Computing (MAC), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things) (CIOT), Electronics and Communication Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) (ECAM), Geoinformatics (GI), Mechanical Engineering (Electric Vehicles) (MEEV)

BArch (5 years)



Delhi Technological University (DTU)

BTech (4 years): Bio-Technology (BT), Chemical Engineering (CHE), Civil Engineering (CE), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Environmental Engineering (ENE), Engineering Physics (EP), Information Technology (IT), Mathematics and Computing (MCE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Mechanical Engineering with Specialization in Automotive Engineering (MAM), Production and Industrial Engineering (PIE), Software Engineering (SE)



Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) (for female candidates only)

BTech (4 years): Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Engineering - Artificial Intelligence (CSE-AI), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Communication Engineering - Artificial Intelligence (ECE-AI), Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Mechanical and Automation Engineering (MAE)



Dual degree BTech (MAE) + MBA (6 years): Bachelor of Mechanical and Automation Engineering (BTech - MAE) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) with exit option after 4 years (DMAM)

BArch (5 years)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD)

BTech (4 years): Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM), Computer Science and Design (CSD), Computer Science and Social Sciences (CSSS), Computer Science and Biosciences (CSB), Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and VLSI Engineering (EVE)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU)

BTech (4 years): Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Mechatronics Engineering (MCT)



This year, 6,372 engineering seats across five institutions will be allotted through JAC Delhi counselling. Separate counselling will be held for the BArch programmes offered by IGDTUW and NSUT.

Last year, JAC counselling was conducted to fill 6,666 engineering seats across five participating institutions and 90 BArch seats across two institutions.

Candidates and their guardians are advised to regularly check the website for updates.