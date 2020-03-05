ISRO Young Scientist Programme's Selection List On This Date

ISRO Young Scientist Programme result will be released online at isro.gov.in.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will release the provisional selection list of the Yuva Vigyani Karyakram or YUVIKA, which is a young scientist programme for class 9 students, on March 10. The programme, also known as Young Scientist Programme 2020, is aimed at creating scientific fervor among young children and the Space agency has said it has received more than 1,53,000 registrations for the programme until one day before the registration closing time, which was 6 pm on March 5.

"YUVIKA 2020 - Online Registration Closed - Provisional Selection List will be published on 10th March 2020 at 17:00 Hrs," a statement released on the official website said.

The programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger ones with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of Space activities.

The programme will be of two weeks duration during summer holidays (May 11-22, 2020) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

3 students each from each State or Union Territory will be selected to participate in this programme covering CBSE, ICSE and State syllabus.

5 additional seats are reserved for OCI candidates across the country.

The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities.

Students belong to the rural area have been given special weightage in the selection criteria. In case there is tie between the selected candidates, the younger candidates will be given priority.

According to an earlier schedule, the provisionally selected candidates will be requested to upload the attested copies of the relevant certificates on or before March 23, 2020. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on March 30, 2020.

The residential programme will be conducted at 4 centres of ISRO.

The selected students will be requested to report to any one of the ISRO or DOS centres located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

