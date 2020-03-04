Registration Ends Soon For ISRO Young Scientist Programme. More Than 1.5 Lakh Register So Far

The interested students can register online through ISRO website (www.isro.gov.in).

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will close the registration window for the Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA), which is a young scientist programme for class 9 students, on March 5. This programme is aimed at creating scientific fervor among young children. According to the ISRO, a total of 1,53,000 registrations have been made.

The registration for YUVIKA was scheduled to close on February 23, however, it was extended by 10 more days. In 2018 ISRO Chief Dr K Sivan had announced to organize YUVIKA every year. In 2019 it was first started for school children.

"Many thanks to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi for mentioning ISRO's #YUVIKA2020 (Young Scientist) Programme in 'Mann Ki Baat' on February 23, 2020, catapulting the registrations from 74,000 to 1,53,000! Registration closes at 6 p.m. on March 5, 2020," the Space agency said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger ones with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of Space activities.

The programme will be of two weeks duration during summer holidays (May 11-22, 2020) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

3 students each from each State or Union Territory will be selected to participate in this programme covering CBSE, ICSE and State syllabus.

5 additional seats are reserved for OCI candidates across the country.

The selection will be done through online registration.

Those who have finished 8th standard and currently studying in 9th standard (in the academic year 2019-20) will be eligible for the programme.

Students who are studying in India including OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) are eligible for the programme.

The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities.

Students belong to the rural area have been given special weightage in the selection criteria. In case there is tie between the selected candidates, the younger candidates will be given priority.

The list of the provisionally selected candidates from each state will be announced later.

According to an earlier schedule, the provisionally selected candidates will be requested to upload the attested copies of the relevant certificates on or before March 23, 2020. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on March 30, 2020.

The residential programme will be conducted at 4 centres of ISRO.

The selected students will be requested to report to any one of the ISRO or DOS centres located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

The selected students will be accommodated in ISRO guest houses or hostels. Expenditure towards the travel of student (II AC fare by train from nearest Rly Station to the reporting centre and back), course material, lodging and boarding etc., during the entire course will be borne by ISRO. II AC fare will also be provided to one guardian/parent for drop and pick up of student from the reporting centre.

( With IANS Inputs )

