ISRO Young Scientist Programme Result Soon @ Isro.gov.in. Details Here

ISRO Young Scientist Programme result will be released online at isro.gov.in.

ISRO Young Scientist Programme result: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will release the provisional selection list of the Yuva Vigyani Karyakram or YUVIKA, which is a young scientist programme for class 9 students, soon. According to announcement made on the official website of ISRO Young Scientist Programme, the list of selected candidates or results will be released on March 10, 2020. The ISRO results will be released at www.isro.gov.in, the official website of the Space Agency.

"YUVIKA 2020 - Online Registration Closed - Provisional Selection List will be published on 10th March 2020 at 17:00 Hrs," a statement released on the official website said.

The programme, also known as Young Scientist Programme 2020, is aimed at creating scientific fervor among young children and the Space agency has said it has received more than 1,53,000 registrations for the programme until one day before the registration closing time, which was 6 pm on March 5.

The programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger ones with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of Space activities.

The programme will be of two weeks duration during summer holidays (May 11-22, 2020) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

3 students each from each State or Union Territory will be selected to participate in this programme covering CBSE, ICSE and State syllabus.

5 additional seats are reserved for OCI candidates across the country.

The residential programme will be conducted at 4 centres of ISRO.

The selected students will be requested to report to any one of the ISRO or DOS centres located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

