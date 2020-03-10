ISRO Young Scientist Programme Result Anytime Soon. Direct Link Here

ISRO Young Scientist Programme result will be released at www.isro.gov.in.

ISRO result 2020: The ISRO results for the Yuva Vigyani Karyakram or YUVIKA will be released anytime soon. YUVIKA or ISRO Young Scientist Programme, which is a young scientist programme for class 9 students, organised by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be published on the official website of the Space Agency. According to an announcement made on the official website of ISRO Young Scientist Programme, the list of selected candidates or results will be released on March 10, 2020. The ISRO results will be released at www.isro.gov.in.

The ISRO results are expected to be announced by 5.00 pm today.

ISRO result 2020: Direct link

Check YUVIKA or ISRO Young Scientist Programme result from the direct link provided here:

ISRO Young Scientist Programme selected candidates 2020

ISRO result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check the provisional selection list of ISRO Young Scientist Programme:

Step 1: Visit the offiical website, www.isro.gov.in/update/22-jan-2020/young-scientist-programme-2020

Step 2: Click on the Provisional Selection List given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, check your ISRO results

The Programme is proposed to conduct the residential programme during May 11-22, 2020, at 4 centres of ISRO. The selected students will be requested to report to any one of the ISRO/DOS centres located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

The selected students will be accommodated in ISRO guest houses/hostels. Expenditure towards the travel of student (II AC fare by train from nearest Rly Station to the reporting centre and back), course material, lodging and boarding etc., during the entire course will be borne by ISRO. II AC fare will also be provided to one guardian/parent for drop and pick up of student from the reporting centre.

Click here for more Education News



