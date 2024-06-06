Advertisement
ISRO URSC Result For Scientist And Other Posts Out, Check Details

ISRO URSC Various Posts Result 2024: Applicants who have qualified in the written Test will be shortlisted for the skill test in a 1:10 ratio.

ISRO URSC Various Posts Result 2024: The examination was held on April 18 in Computer Based Test mode.

ISRO URSC Result 2024: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released results for the recruitment examination for Scientist, Engineer, Technician B, and various other posts. The examination was held on April 18 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 224 vacant posts. Those who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website.

ISRO URSC Results 2024: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website, isro.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the career tab.
  • You will be redirected to the recruitment page of ISRO.
  • On the recruitment page, click on the specific link for the results you want to check.
  • You will be redirected to a new tab with a PDF file containing the results.
  • Total marks obtained in all four parts of the Written Test will be considered for shortlisting for the Skill Test.

In case of a tie in Written Test scores, the academic scores of the notified qualification(s) shall be the tie-breaker. Applicants who have qualified in the written Test will be shortlisted for the skill test in a 1:10 ratio.

The written Test consisted of 60 multiple-choice questions, lasting for 1 hour and 30 minutes, and worth 100 marks.

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

