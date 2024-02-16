'Catch Them Young': Registration For ISRO's Young Scientist Programme Begins On February 20

ISRO Young Scientist Programme: The deadline for application submission is March 20.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the registration process for the 'Young Scientist Programme', aiming at school children, will begin on February 20. In an endeavour to "catch them young" and inspire a greater number of students to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)-related fields, ISRO has introduced the educational initiative.

The initiative aims to instill fundamental knowledge and awareness of emerging trends in space technology, space science, and space applications among youngsters. The deadline for application submission is March 20.

In a post on 'X', the space agency declared: "YUva VIgyani KAryakram (Young Scientist Programme) - 2024 is now open for enrollment. Students in standard 9 (as of January 1, 2024), studying in India, are eligible to apply. Registration begins on February 20, 2024, at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika."



ISRO YUVIKA 2024: Step For Registration

Enroll on the ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform at jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration.

Confirm your email by clicking on the verification link sent to your registered email ID upon successful registration on the above website.

Participate in the SpaceQuiz, ensuring you carefully review the quiz guidelines before taking the quiz.

Complete your personal profile and provide your education details.

Students are required to photocopy their certificates and have them attested by the principal/Head of School, who should sign the certificates for verification purposes.

The attested certificates must be scanned and uploaded to the website.

Both the photocopy of attested certificates and the certificate for verification should be uploaded to the website.

Generate your certificate for verification, endorsed by your principal/head of school/parent/guardian.

Scan and upload your documents, and then submit the application.

Any discrepancies between the attached certificates by the student and the certificate for verification submitted by the student will result in the cancellation of the student's candidacy.