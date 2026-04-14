ISC, ICSE Result 2026: Class 10, 12 Results Likely By April Last Week, Check Past Trends

ISC, ICSE Result 2026: The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to declare the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) results by the last week of April 2026, possibly around April 28. Based on previous trends, results are usually released about a month after the conclusion of the final examination. This year, the ICSE (Class 10) exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) exams were held from February 12 to April 3.

Once declared, CISCE will activate the result links on its official websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students are advised to keep their credentials, including the unique ID and Index Number, ready to access their scorecards without delay.The digital marksheet will include subject-wise scores along with the qualifying status.

In addition to the official websites, results will also be available on DigiLocker. Students may also be able to access their results via SMS, with detailed instructions expected to be released later.

Steps To Check ISC, ICSE Result 2026:

Visit the official website, cisce.org

Select either ICSE (Class 10) or ISC (Class 12) result link

Enter your seven-digit Unique ID and verify using the captcha code

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and print the digital marksheet for future reference

ISC, ICSE Result 2026: Past Year Trends