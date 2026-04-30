ISC Class 12 Results: Kanpur Student Ojasvit Pasricha Scores Perfect 100, Claims School

A Class 12 student, Ojasvit Pasricha, secured 100 per cent in all subjects, as claimed by Sheiling House School in Kanpur before the board officially released the merit list.

The school has said that Ojasvit could be a national topper. According to the school, they achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the ICSE Class 10 results. Student Srishti Singh stood out with an impressive 98.99 per cent, securing second position and further adding to the institution's glory.

School Principal Vanita Mehrotra credited the success to the consistent hard work of students and the dedicated support of teachers. She highlighted the importance of regular tests, doubt-clearing sessions, and career counseling, noting that the school has maintained a 100 per cent result for the fourth consecutive year.

Ojasvit expressed gratitude toward his parents and teachers, stating that a disciplined academic environment played a key role in his achievement. He has already set his sights on pursuing engineering or medical studies.

Srishti Singh also shared her happiness, calling her result "dream" and appreciating the constant guidance provided by her teachers.

With another year of outstanding results, Sheiling House School has strengthened its reputation for academic excellence. Many students have already begun preparing for competitive entrance exams in fields such as engineering, medicine, and law, setting their sights on bright futures ahead.