IPBS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: Check Expected Release Date, Direct Download Link

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS Clerk (Customer Services Associate) (CSA) Prelims 2025 result soon for the examination held on October 4 and October 5, 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check and download the result on the official website of the bank- ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Result Date

Candidates can expect the result to be released in the third week of November, 2025 as it is likely contigent on the mains examination date of November 29, 2025

IBPS Clerk 2025 Result - "IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result Download Link".

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Result: How To Download Prelims Result?'

Visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on "CRP CSA (Customer Service Associate)" under the "Common Recruitment Process".

Then, click on "Clerical cadre XV".

Click on "Prelims Admit Card XV" and enter your login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Exam, Result Details

The marking scheme includes negative marking for wrong answers and one mark for each correct answer.

The result will include details such as candidate's qualification status for mains and personal details like name, date of birth etc. The detailed scorecard is expected to be released later, along with sectional and overall marks.