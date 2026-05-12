IP University Launches 7 New Paramedical Programmes, Apply By May 31

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has launched seven new paramedical and allied healthcare programmes for the 2026 academic session. The move comes at a time when the healthcare sector is witnessing a growing demand for trained professionals in emergency care, mental health, rehabilitation, epidemiology, and therapy services.

The university has also started the online admission process for these newly introduced programmes through its official admission portals. Interested candidates can submit their application forms till May 31, 2026.

IP University New Paramedical Courses 2026 for Healthcare Careers

The newly introduced programmes aim to prepare students for specialised healthcare roles that are becoming increasingly important across hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centres, and public health systems.

The seven new courses introduced by IP University include:

BSc Clinical Psychology (Hons.)

Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical and Trauma Technology (BSc EMTT)

Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) / Master in Applied Epidemiology

MA Clinical Psychology

Post Graduate Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology (PGDRP)

MSc Speech Language Pathology (MSc SLP)

Bachelor of Optometry

IP University Admission 2026: Application Fee and Last Date

According to the university, candidates can apply online for the programmes through the university admission website. The last date to complete the registration process is May 31, 2026.

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 2,500 for each programme. Students applying for more than one course will have to pay the application fee separately for every programme.

Demand for Allied Healthcare Professionals Rising Across India

Healthcare experts believe that fields such as emergency trauma care, behavioural healthcare, speech therapy, rehabilitation sciences, and epidemiology are becoming highly important due to changing healthcare needs.

Courses like Emergency Medical and Trauma Technology are expected to train students in trauma response and emergency healthcare systems. Similarly, Clinical Psychology and Rehabilitation Psychology programmes will focus on mental health support and behavioural healthcare training.

The Epidemic Intelligence Service and Applied Epidemiology programme is also likely to help students understand disease surveillance, outbreak investigation, and public health response systems. Meanwhile, Bachelor of Optometry and MSc Speech Language Pathology programmes are expected to support growing demand in vision care and communication disorder treatment services.