IPU Admission Deadline For CET, Merit Programmes Extended Till April 11

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has extended the last date for submitting online application forms for admission to its various programs. The new deadline is April 11, instead of the earlier March 31.

The extension comes after several applicants requested more time to complete their applications. It applies to all modes of admission, including National Level Tests, Common Entrance Tests (CETs), and merit-based programs.

The university has clarified that only the deadline has been changed, while the rest of the application process remains the same. Candidates can continue to submit their forms through the official admission portals.

Students interested in applying are advised to check the eligibility criteria and follow the instructions carefully before submitting their applications. They should also visit the official websites for accurate and updated information.

With this extension, applicants now have extra time to complete their registration and apply for their preferred courses.