IP University Introduces Online BBA, B.Com Courses; More Courses Coming

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has started admissions for its new online Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) courses. The first batch of both three-year programmes will begin on September 15.

The university launched the admission brochures for the two courses at its Dwarka campus on August 24.

The programmes will be offered through the university's Centre for Distance and Online Education. Students will have to pay Rs 15,000 per semester for the courses.

Both programmes will follow the multiple entry and exit system under the National Education Policy. This will give students more flexibility during their undergraduate studies.

IP University Plans More Online Programmes

Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma said this is IP University's first step into online education. He said the programmes will help the university reach students outside its existing geographical area.

The university also plans to introduce three more programmes in the online mode. These include Master of Computer Applications, Master of Arts in Mass Communication and a postgraduate diploma in Healthcare Management.

What Will Students Get?

The online BBA and BCom courses will be delivered through a SWAYAM-enabled learning management system. IP University will also use its collaboration with IIT Madras to support the programmes.

Students will have access to recorded lectures, electronic study material and weekly live classes. The university will also provide digital learning resources, mentoring and other academic support.

Faculty members from IP University and its affiliated colleges have helped prepare the study material for the programmes.

With these courses, IP University is expanding its academic offerings beyond traditional classroom-based education and giving students another option to pursue undergraduate degrees.