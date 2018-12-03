Jammu And Kashmir Announces Scholarship For Students With Disabilities

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announces scholarship for students with disabilities

On the International Day of Disabled Persons, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday announced a scholarship scheme for the state's specially abled students. Under the 'J&K Government Scholarship Scheme for Differently Abled Students', financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each would be awarded annually to a meritorious specially abled boy and girl student, an official spokesperson said.

The scheme is part of ongoing efforts to develop suitable infrastructure and institutions to facilitate the adjustment of differently abled students in the society, the official added.

"We need to provide best possible facilities for the holistic development of persons with special needs," Mr Malik said after announcing the scheme at a function organised by the department of school education here.

Lauding the cultural performances presented by the specially abled children, the Governor announced cash awards for the performers and anchors of the programme.

He also announced a five-day orientation programme for 30 children with special needs in Bangalore and Karnataka, as well as a visit to Mansar lake for those who participated in the function.

Appreciating the school education department for organising sports events and providing transport facilities for the specially abled students, Mr Malik highlighted the need to donate liberally for helping them in coping up with routine life and honing their talents.

