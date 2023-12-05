Adani Foundation Ensures Employment For 111 Persons With Disabilities

Support, in the form of equipment, was also given to 50 others so that they can become self-employed.

Furthering its commitment to supporting persons with disabilities through livelihood opportunities, the Adani Group organised a mega employment fair in Mundra ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed on December 3.

The effort culminated in a one-of-a-kind celebration in Kutch district's Bhuj, where appointment letters were awarded to 111 persons with disabilities. The candidates have received employment in the Adani Group and other companies located in and around Mundra.

The letters were awarded in the presence of Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group; VJ Rajput (IAS), Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Gujarat; Vasant Gadhavi, Executive Director, Adani Foundation; Rakshit Shah, Executive Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ); Nimesh Pandya, Additional Collector, Bhuj; Dipesh Shroff, President, Kutch Nav Nirman Abhiyan; and SK Prajapati, District Development Officer, Kutch.

The Adani Foundation worked with APSEZ and 20 other companies to ensure 111 candidates received jobs and 50 others received support in the form of equipment to become self-employed.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group, said, "We are augmenting our efforts in this direction, as part of which more than 100 persons with disabilities received employment opportunities at Adani and many other companies. As a society, each one of us should contribute to this cause and I pledge to contribute whole-heartedly to this mission".

Since 2014, the Adani Foundation has been dedicated to mainstreaming persons with disabilities through its Swavalamban project, by supporting them in their journey towards self-reliance. Over the years, the Foundation has been celebrating the International Day of People with Disabilities at the taluka/district level by providing equipment support, organising employment fairs, facilitating Government schemes, and supporting creative and entrepreneurial aspirations.

The Swavalamban project has supported over 800 individuals so far.

During his presentation, VJ Rajput, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities said that the Government offers many schemes and benefits which should be availed by the maximum-possible number of people.

"The Adani Foundation's efforts mark a new beginning. We need to identify the innate talent of persons with disabilities and help them to become self-reliant," Mr Rajput said. He also expressed interest in starting a mobile court facility in Kutch district.

The services facilitated by the Adani Foundation include raising awareness and providing counselling for availing disability certificate as well as benefits under different Government schemes - like a bus pass and other services for commuting, pension and e-shram card.

Many are also supported with equipment like handcarts, flour mill machines, sewing machines, cabins to set up shops, walkers, prosthetic limbs and rickshaws.

Vasant Gadhavi, Executive Director, Adani Foundation, said, "The Adani Foundation works across India in many areas in the social development sector, but this is one of the core areas of focus in Mundra for the last seven years. We remain committed to taking these efforts to the next level in the times to come."

These sustainable livelihood opportunities enhance the quality of life of persons with disabilities, while promoting inclusive and diverse communities.

Vishnu Prajapati, one of the candidates, expressed happiness and said, "I am thankful to the Adani Foundation for helping me get employment that aligns well with my capabilities and skills."

Another candidate, Avni Jethva, said, "I am hopeful that, in the future too, the Foundation will set a remarkable example by continuing to do meaningful work for the welfare of the community."

The Adani Foundation, the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group, is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes throughout India.

Since 1996, the Foundation has focused on core areas including education, health, sustainable livelihood, skill development and community infrastructure. With its strategies based on national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Foundation is known for its innovative approach and focus on sustainability, which contributes to the well-being and wealth of communities surrounding the Adani Group's businesses and beyond.

It currently operates in 5,753 villages across 19 states, impacting the lives of 7.3 million people.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)