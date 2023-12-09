Interested In Studying Arts? Consider These Top Universities Across World

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators.

Students who are aspiring to pursue Art, Performing Arts and Design from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in this subject as per THE World University Rankings 2024. 

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Here is the list of top 25 universities across world for pursuing courses in Arts, Performing Arts and Design: 

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Stanford University
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  4. Harvard University
  5. University of Cambridge
  6. Princeton University
  7. University of California, Berkeley
  8. Yale University
  9. Tsinghua University
  10. The University of Chicago
  11. Peking University
  12. Johns Hopkins University
  13. University of Pennsylvania
  14. Columbia University
  15. University of California, Los Angeles
  16. National University of Singapore
  17. Cornell University
  18. University of Toronto
  19. UCL
  20. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  21. Carnegie Mellon University
  22. University of Washington
  23. Duke University
  24. New York University
  25. Northwestern University

