INI CET Admit Cards To Be Out On November 4

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release the admit card for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2025) on November 4, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of AIIMS Exam to download the admit cards. The cards will be available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials to download the admit card.



Once released, candidates must check their admit cards for any errors and take print outs of the same for future use. AIIMS INI CET 2025 will be conducted on November 10, 2024, in exam centres across the country.

Steps to download AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the INI CET 2025 admit card.

Step 3: Applicants will be redirected to a new page where they can enter their login credentials to access the admit card.

Step 4: Verify the details on the admit card and save the page.

Step 5: Take a print out of the same for future needs.



INI-CET January 2025 is being conducted for admission to postgraduate courses [MD/MS/MCh(6years)/ DM(6years)/MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.

