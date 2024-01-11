Indira Gandhi National Open University Launches Four-Year Undergraduate Programme

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said the programme marks pivotal reform in Indian higher education.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The programme, spanning various disciplines, will be delivered through online and distance learning and will also be accessible on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal. UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar unveiled the programme at the National Seminar on G20 Presidency and India's Global Leadership Role on Wednesday.

The UGC chairman said that the introduction of the four-year undergraduate programme signifies a pivotal reform in the landscape of Indian higher education.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, "FYUP is an essential reform in Indian higher education. Students from across the country will have the opportunity to enrol in IGNOU's FYUP."

He further added, "Many of IGNOU's courses are also available on SWAYAM. Whether a student wants to take these courses as part of their regular programme or wants to do a simultaneous UG degree in a different discipline than their primary discipline, the opportunities for the students are aplenty."

Many of IGNOU's courses are also available on SWAYAM. Whether a student wants to take these courses as part of their regular programme or wants to do a simultaneous UG degree in a different discipline than their primary discipline, the opportunities for the students are aplenty. Congratulations, IGNOU, for starting four-year undergraduate programmes.

According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a four-year undergraduate degree will feature multiple entry and exit options. Upon completing one year, students will obtain a certificate, a diploma after two years, a bachelor's degree after three years, and an honours bachelor's degree after four years.