21 Teachers Named For National Teacher Awards 2025

A total of 21 teachers from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and polytechnics have been selected for the National Teacher Awards 2025, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday, reports PTI. The awards recognise outstanding contributions to teaching and academic development.

The ministry noted that in 2023, a decision was taken to create two distinct categories for the honours: one dedicated to HEIs and another for polytechnics.

The 21 selected teachers come from various institutions, including polytechnics, state universities, and central higher education institutions.

"The selection is based on the performance of the teacher as adjudged against the parameters such as teaching, learning effectiveness, outreach activities, research and innovation, sponsored research, faculty development programs, and consultancy teaching. Of the above, learning effectiveness and outreach activities have the preponderant weightage," the ministry said in a statement.

The selection process for the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2025 involves two levels. A preliminary search-cum-screening committee first evaluates and shortlists nominees. From this pool, a national jury finalises the awardees.

The statement further highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 identifies "motivated, energised and capable faculty" as vital for advancing student learning, institutional growth, and the teaching profession as a whole. It also emphasises incentives like awards and recognition to foster excellence in the education system.

Among the awardees, two teachers each represent Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. One teacher each has been selected from Puducherry, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengaluru, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and New Delhi.

