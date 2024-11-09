Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Computer Based Exam Date Announced, Check Details

INCET Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has scheduled the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024) for the last week of November. The exam was previously scheduled to be held from September 10 to 14, 2024, but it was canceled due to unforeseen technical and administrative reasons. Candidates are advised to check the official website, incet.cbt-exam.in, for the latest updates on the schedule.

The official notification reads: "INCET-01/2024 has been tentatively scheduled for the last week of November 2024. A fresh Admit Card will be issued shortly."

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the Indian Navy website, incet.cbt-exam.in, once it is released

Step 2. On the homepage, find 'INCET 01/24' and click on it

Step 3. Register by filling in your personal details

Step 4. Click on the "Apply Online" tab

Step 5. Fill in details such as post choices and educational qualifications

Step 6. Pay the application fee (if applicable)

Step 7. Submit the application and save it

Step 8. Take a printout for future reference

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop) and Chargeman (Factory): Between 18-25 years.

Scientific Assistant and Chargeman (Mechanic): Not exceeding 30 years.

Draughtsman (Construction): Between 18-25 years.

Fireman and Fire Engine Driver: Between 18-27 years.

Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, and Multi-Tasking Staff (Ministerial): Between 18-25 years.

Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test Recruitment 2024: Educational Eligibility Criteria

The educational eligibility criteria vary depending on the post for which a candidate is applying. Candidates are encouraged to check the official notification for specific qualifications on the Indian Navy portal.

The recruitment drive aims to fill various positions, including Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop), Chargeman (Factory), Chargeman (Mechanic), Scientific Assistant, Draughtsman (Construction), Fireman (18-27 years), Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, Multi-Tasking Staff (Ministerial), and more.