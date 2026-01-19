Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Applications Close Today

The Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) application window is closing today (January 19). The scheme offers an opportunity to complete a four-year B.Tech programme at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala. Candidates can visit the official website to apply.

There are a total of 44 vacancies for the Executive and Technical branches, of which a maximum of seven are reserved for women. Applicants must have been born between January 2, 2007 and July 1, 2009.

Education Criteria:

Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent from a recognised board, with at least 70 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and a minimum of 50 per cent marks in English in Class 10 or 12. Only candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2025 exam for B.E. or B.Tech can apply, as shortlisting will be based on the JEE Main All India Common Rank List 2025 for the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Naval Headquarters will select candidates for SSB interviews based on the cut-off of the JEE Main Common Rank List.

SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will took place in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam from March 2026. Selected candidates will be notified via email and SMS. Candidates cannot change the SSB center or dates.

Steps to apply:

• Candidates must apply online through www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

• Register as a new user and log in to the dashboard.

• Fill out the application form accurately.

• Enter details from the JEE MAIN 2025 Common Rank List (CRL).

• Upload required documents, including:

• Certificates

• Mark sheets

• JEE scorecard

• Recent photograph

• Review the application carefully before final submission.

• Print a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

• Each candidate is allowed to submit only one application.

• Incomplete or illegible applications will be rejected.